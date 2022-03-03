VIDEO: US Coast Guard Cutter Sets New Record For Southernmost Voyage In Antarctica

By Lee Bullen A U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker seemingly set a new Guinness World Record after reaching the planet’s southernmost navigable waters and traveling farther than any previous vessel. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star, commissioned in 1976, reached the Bay of Whales on Feb. 17. The Bay of Whales is a natural ice harbor at the Ross Ice […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!