VIDEO: Urban Explorer Finds Dead Squid And Shark In Abandoned Aquarium

By Lee Bullen An urban explorer entered an abandoned aquarium in Spain and was shocked to find a dead squid on the floor and a rotting shark in a tank. Juliette, 24, from the French city of Lyon, filmed her discovery during her visit to Spain and posted a clip on her TikTok page. The video quickly went viral, reaching […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!