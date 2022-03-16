VIDEO: Ukrainian Soldiers Bomb Russian Artillery Division, Bring Down Fighter Jet

By Lee Bullen The bombing of a Russian howitzer division basing itself at a Ukraine railway station led members of the Ukrainian military to say that victory was getting closer “every day.” The attack took place at the Trostianets railway station in the city of Trostianets in Ukraine’s northeast overnight on March 15–16. “Good news for your timeline. Fighters of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!