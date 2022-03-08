VIDEO: Ukrainian Navy Exchanges Fire With Russian Rivals And Blows Up Ship

By Lee Bullen Cheers erupted on a Ukrainian Navy battleship when it apparently destroyed a Russian warship in the defense of the Odessa region in southern Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the footage, and it quickly racked up 40,000 views in the first hours of being displayed. The night footage apparently shows Ukrainian and […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!