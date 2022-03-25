Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Ukrainian Forces Take Out Russian Equipment With Turkish Drones

By zenger.news | on March 25, 2022

By William McGee The Ukrainian Armed Forces were filmed taking out Russian military equipment in Ukraine using the Turkish-manufactured Bayraktar TB2 combat drone. Ukraine’s Operational Command South, a unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, shared footage on March 23 as well as a twist of a quote attributed to British Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery along with a modern addition. […]

