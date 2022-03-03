VIDEO: Ukrainian Forces Say Artillery Destroyed Russian ‘Columns And Groups’

By Lee Bullen Ukrainian forces have shared images on social media of their success in battling the much larger and much better-equipped Russian military, claiming to have “destroyed columns and groups” of invading Russians. “The enemy does not go unpunished. Allied artillery inflicted heavy fire, destroying columns and groups of Russian occupation forces,” the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!