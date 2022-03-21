Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Heavy Weapons Including Tanks In Besieged Mariupol

By zenger.news | on March 21, 2022

By William McGee Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian heavy equipment including a tank as gunshots were heard in the streets of the besieged port city of Mariupol over the weekend. Soldiers of the Azov Regiment, a detachment of the National Guard of Ukraine also known as the Azov Battalion, were shown on video “successfully [destroying} enemy equipment and manpower,” the guard […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!