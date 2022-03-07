VIDEO: Ukrainian First Responders Save Trapped Victims From Bombed Airport Storage Facility

By Lee Bullen The Ukrainian emergency services rescued victims and freed bodies from a storage facility at an airport in central Ukraine that had been hit by eight Russian missiles, officials said. “Fifteen people have been freed from the collapsed structure at Vinnytsia Airport. Nine of them were killed (five civilians, four military) and search operations are ongoing,” Ukraine’s State […]
