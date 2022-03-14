VIDEO: Ukrainian Firefighters Battle Flames, Rescue Survivors After Residential Building Bombed

By Lee Bullen Ukrainian first responders battled a huge blaze and rescued survivors after Russian forces shelled a residential building in Kyiv overnight. The grim scenes in the Ukrainian capital’s Obolonskyi District were shared on social media by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine on March 14. The Ukrainian authorities said two dead bodies were found under the rubble […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!