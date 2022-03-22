VIDEO: Ukraine’s Azov Regiment Shows Russians Bombing Mariupol

By Joseph Golder Ukraine’s Azov Regiment released images they say show Russian forces bombing what remains of the infrastructure of the besieged city of Mariupol, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin now wants to destroy Ukraine’s economy. The images come after reports showed civilians being targeted, with a children’s hospital, a maternity ward and numerous homes and blocks of apartments […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!