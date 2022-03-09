Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Ukraine Surrogacy Clinic Says Pregnant Women Must Return To Give Birth

By zenger.news | on March 09, 2022

By Joseph Golder A surrogacy clinic in Kyiv now operating out of a bomb shelter gave pregnant women a dire warning. Those who flee the Ukraine will have to keep the babies unless they return to the war-torn country to give birth. Denis Herman, who works as a legal adviser for the BioTexCom surrogacy clinic in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!