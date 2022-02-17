VIDEO: State Trooper Escapes Injury As Minivan Smashes Into Car He Pulled Over On Interstate

By Joseph Golder A state trooper narrowly avoiding being crushed to death when a minivan smashed into a stopped car he had pulled over on the interstate. The incident brought traffic to a standstill on the I-25 interstate in Adams County, Colorado, on Feb. 15. Video recorded by the police vehicle dashboard camera shows the pursuit of a civilian vehicle, […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!