VIDEO: Speeding Driver Tells Stunned Florida Cop It’s Putin’s Fault He Jumped Stop Sign

By Lee Bullen A Florida man gave traffic police a unique excuse for his bad driving, putting the blame squarely on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The driver, whose name was not disclosed, was stopped by police in the city of Palm Coast in Flagler County, Florida, for jumping a stop sign and driving at 50 mph in a 30-mph zone. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!