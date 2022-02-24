VIDEO: Speed Demon: Police Chase Banned BMW Driver Traveling At 145 MPH

By Lee Bullen A British driver was sentenced for fleeing from the cops at speeds of over 145 mph on the M40 freeway in England. Daniel King was jailed for one year with a two-year driving ban at Aylesbury Crown Court on Feb. 16. “Daniel King pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle whilst disqualified, failing to stop […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!