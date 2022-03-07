VIDEO: Sharp Shooter: Pool Player’s Trick Shots Turn Him Into Online Sensation

By Lee Bullen A New Jersey pool player has become an online sensation, thanks to his incredible trick-shot videos, which has garnered millions of views. Iulian Cernatinschi, known as Trickshot CEO online, has more than 3 million TikTok followers, 450,000 Instagram fans, and 313,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. Cernatinschi, who lives in Union Beach, New Jersey, was one of […]