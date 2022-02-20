Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Russian Tries To Flush 33 Pounds Of Cannabis As Police Raid His Home

By zenger.news | on February 20, 2022

By Joseph Golder A man tried to flush 35 pounds of cannabis in a desperate bid to get rid of evidence as police raided his home. The incident took place in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The unnamed suspect is said to be a local business owner. He ws arrested by anti-drug-trafficking police. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of […]

