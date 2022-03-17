Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Russian Tank Trundles Over Stream In Snowy Village Before Ukrainian Missile Blows It To Bits

By zenger.news | on March 17, 2022

By Lee Bullen Ukrainian troops celebrated a victory against Russian forces when a Russian tank trundling over an icy stream in a battle-scarred, snow-covered village was blown up by a Ukrainian missile. “Ukrainian paratroopers are versatile soldiers. The Russian occupiers’ tank flew over Ukrainian land in a very picturesque way. We are a masterful people, we will collect it, melt […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!