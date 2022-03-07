Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Russian Embassy Targeted With Red Paint After Pro-Ukraine And Pro-Putin Protesters Face Off

By zenger.news | on March 07, 2022

By Joseph Golder The Russian Embassy in the Austrian capital, Vienna, was targeted with red paint over the weekend shortly after vocal exchanges between pro-Ukraine protesters and two people who appeared to agree with the Kremlin’s point of view. The March 6 incident was partially caught on camera by Zenger, as these exclusive images show. While conducting an interview around […]

