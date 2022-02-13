VIDEO: Russian Cop Skis Along Icy Street In Shoes Before Foiling Fleeing Drunk Driver

By Peter Barker A Russian cop was forced to “ski” on icy ground in his shoes while being dragged by a fleeing drunk driver. The officer was able to get hold of the steering wheel and maneuver the vehicle into a snowdrift. The shocking incident took place in the village of Morki in the district of Morkinsky in the western […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!