VIDEO: Russia Says It Destroyed Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missile System Near Kyiv

By Joseph Golder The Russian Ministry of Defense said its missiles destroyed a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system and released footage of the incident on March 26, 2022, that began with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) filming the target on the ground, which suddenly explodes in a large ball of fire, with smoke rising into the air. The area of impact […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!