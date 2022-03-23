VIDEO: Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket Bearing Letter Z That’s Also Visible On Tanks Invading Ukraine

By Joseph Golder Russia has launched a Soyuz space rocket bearing the letter Z, which has also been spotted on the country’s tanks invading Ukraine. The launch was of a rocket carrying a military communications satellite in its payload to orbit the Earth, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. Accompanying images of the launch and its preceding preparations was a […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!