VIDEO: Russia Claims Foreign Mercenaries Hit With Missile Strike In Ukraine Near NATO Member Poland

By Joseph Golder The Russian Ministry of Defense has released video footage that it says shows “foreign instructors and mercenaries” based at a military installation in northern Ukraine, near the border with Poland, being “destroyed.” The footage, according to the ministry, shows “monitoring of the strike with precision weapons at the training center of the 132nd Reconnaissance Battalion of the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!