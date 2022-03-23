Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Russia Claims Destruction Of Ukrainian Tank With Whirlwind Missile System On Helicopters

By zenger.news | on March 23, 2022

By Joseph Golder The Russian Ministry of Defense apparently took out a Ukrainian tank using what is known as the “Whirlwind” anti-tank missile system. Footage the ministry released shows Ka-52 attack helicopters taking off and going for a spin. There are no images showing the alleged destruction of the Ukrainian tank, as claimed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!