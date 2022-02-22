Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Police Recover Final Piece Of 17th-Century Tapestry Stolen 42 Years Ago

By zenger.news | on February 22, 2022

By William McGee Police in Spain have recovered the last part of a valuable 17th-century Flemish tapestry stolen from a Spanish church by notorious art thief Erik The Belgian in 1980. The Spanish National Police said in a press release they had recovered the last missing part of the tapestry known as The Apotheosis of the Arts, made in 1654 […]

