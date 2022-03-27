Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Police Bust Gang Smuggling Migrants From Mideast To UK, Ireland

By zenger.news | on March 27, 2022

By Joseph Golder Police in Spain say they have dismantled a criminal organization trafficking migrants from the Middle East to the United Kingdom and Ireland, thanks to information received from the Royal Gibraltar Police. The Spanish authorities said they believed at least 30 migrants were trafficked into the U.K. by the organization, netting them an estimated “profit of over $165,000.” […]

