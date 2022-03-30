Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Playing Possum: Oh Buoy Won’t Somebody Save Me?

By zenger.news | on March 30, 2022

By Lee Bullen A surprised scuba diver rescued a possum clinging to a mooring buoy in a busy sea harbor. The marsupial is normally more at home in the Australian bush and forests. But footage shows the possum hugging a buoy in the Tasman Sea before being rescued by the Aussie authorities. The rescue took place at Mornington Peninsula, in […]

