Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Odessa Firefighters Rescue 2 Cats As Search For Survivors In Kharkiv Continues

By zenger.news | on March 24, 2022

By Joseph Golder As Ukrainian rescuers searched through rubble in Kharkiv for survivors of Russian missile attacks, firefighters in Odessa rescued two cats and a hamster from a residential building where a fire was reported. The first piece of footage, shared by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine on March 22, shows first responders cleaning up collapsed and destroyed […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!