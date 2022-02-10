VIDEO: Nuts! The Squirrel-Suited Flier Who Hurls Himself Off Cliffs

By Arian Movileanu A Florida man zooms through the air like Superman, thanks to his Squirrel wingsuit, a webbing-sleeved jumpsuit, and years of skydiving experience. Daniel Darby of DeLand, Florida, is a competitive wingsuit pilot who began skydiving at the age of 18 and was BASE jumping, parachuting from fixed objects, the next year. “When I started skydiving, I saw […]