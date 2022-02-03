VIDEO: Newborn Giraffe Calf’s Health In Jeopardy After Mother Refuses To Feed It

By Georgina Jadikovskaall A giraffe calf born at the zoo in Vienna a week ago is in jeopardy because its mother refuses to nurse it, leaving zookeepers feeding the newborn cow’s milk instead. The baby giraffe was born to mother Fleur and father Obi at Schönbrunn Zoo in the Austrian capital Vienna on January 23. The female giraffe has since […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!