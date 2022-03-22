VIDEO: Mexico City Police Rescue Cat From Burning Mayor’s Office 

By Joseph Golder A police officer in Mexico City rescued a trapped cat from a burning building after authorities evacuated about 35 neighboring people from the blaze. The fire took place on March 19 in a space identified as the mayor’s office in Benito Juarez, a southern borough within Mexico City. The events began unfolding when authorities were alerted by […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!