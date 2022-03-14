VIDEO: Meet Cute: 2 Sugar Gliders Claim 1 Million TikTok Followers

By Arian Movileanu Two sugar gliders have become TikTok sensations. Sugar gliders are in the marsupial family, like kangaroos, only much smaller. Native to Australia, the adult males typically weigh just 3.5 to 5.6 ounces. Females weigh about 2.9 to 4.6 ounces. Social animals, they usually live five to seven years. David Ahlzadeh Jr. from West Deptford Township, New Jersey, […]