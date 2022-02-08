VIDEO: Massive Bridge Across German Valley Blasted From Height Of 230 Feet

By Joseph Golder A 1,640-foot-long bridge joining two sides of a German valley was blasted to smithereens as footage captured its 230-foot collapse to the ground, setting the record as the tallest bridge ever taken down by demolition experts in the country. The demolition of the Rinsdorf viaduct, which allows the A45 freeway to cross the valley, took place near […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!