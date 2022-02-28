Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Man Rescued After Spending 10 Hours Trapped In Tractor During Flood

By zenger.news | on February 28, 2022

By Lee Bullen A 64-year-old man was rescued after spending more than 10 hours trapped in his tractor during a flood in Wales. David Jones was his way to a quarry near Llandrinio, close to the border with England and 151 miles from London, to collect stone at around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 22 after the Severn River had burst its […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!