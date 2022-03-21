VIDEO: Huge Explosion As Russian Forces Bomb Shopping Center In Kyiv

By Joseph Golder The Russian military’s bombing of a shopping center in Kyiv killed at least eight people and set off a huge explosion with firefighters and rescue crews cutting through rubble with angle grinders to save trapped people. Footage shared by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters rescuing a person who appears to be alive after […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!