VIDEO: Huge Blaze Breaks Out At Snack Factory In Oregon

By Lee Bullen Oregon firefighters battled a huge blaze at a food factory as thick black smoke filled the sky. The blaze broke out at a Shearer’s Foods, which manufacturers snacks for private brands, in Hermiston, Oregon, on Feb. 22. The large fire, blamed on an explosion, shut down a portion of nearby Highway 207. Multiple people were injured in […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!