VIDEO: Homegrown Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missile Systems Hit Russian War Machines As Ukrainians Cheer

By Joseph Golder A Ukrainian-made, laser-guided anti-tank missile system has been proving effective in stopping some Russian forces in a war now in its fourth week. Footage shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows what operators of the Stugna-P, developed by the Kyiv state design bureau Luch, can see through its screen. After firing slightly […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!