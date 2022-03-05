Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Groundbreaking Immunotherapy Study Shows Cancerous Tumors Disappearing Within A Week

By zenger.news | on March 05, 2022

By Joseph Golder Scientists are celebrating positive results from an immunotherapy study, which showed success in making malignant tumors in mice disappear within a week. The startling findings were made by a group of scientists at Rice University, in Houston, Texas. The group collaborated with researchers from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Virginia. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!