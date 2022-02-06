Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Goffins Cockatoos Show Off Primate-Level Tool Skills By Playing Golf To Win Cashew

By zenger.news | on February 06, 2022

By Lee Bullen Your newest golfers might be the only ones who truly play for nuts — cashews, that is. In studying the problem-solving skills of Goffin’s cockatoos (Cacatua goffiniana), also known as the Tanimbar corolla, Austrian researchers tested whether the birds would push a stick to hit a marble into a hole that hid a cashew reward. “I wanted […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!