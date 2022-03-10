VIDEO: Florida Man Filmed By Cop Chopper Crashing Into Cars And Fence After Being Rammed In Chase

By Joseph Golder A police pursuit in coastal west-central Florida of a man suspected of carjacking several cars ended when a Mustang convertible he was driving crashed into other vehicles and smashed through fences. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Kenneth Lunford Jr., was arrested and charged with 31 offenses by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The police said Lunford had […]
