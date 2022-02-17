Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Firefighters Rescue Missing Dog That Spent 24 Hours In Icy Sinkhole

By zenger.news | on February 17, 2022

By Lee Bullen Firefighters have rescued a golden retriever called Macy after she fell into a deep sinkhole. The dog had been missing for 24 hours before she was eventually found by a fellow canine in the park. The rescue took place at Marilla Park in Streator, Illinois on Feb. 12. The city is built on top of mines, Streator […]

