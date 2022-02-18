VIDEO: FBI And International Law Enforcement Smash Cocaine-Trafficking And Money-Laundering Network

By Joseph Golder Judicial and law enforcement authorities in eight countries, including the FBI, along with investigators worldwide have smashed an Albanian-speaking international cocaine-trafficking and money-laundering network and arrested at least 45 people. The police said the operation had “flooded Europe with cocaine,” and arrests have been made in Spain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Croatia and the United Kingdom. […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!