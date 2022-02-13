VIDEO: Ewe Gotta Be Kidding: Rescuer Rappels Down Cliff To Pull Sheep To Safety With Just One Hand

By Joseph Golder A lost sheep trapped on a cliff was saved from almost certain death by an abseiling rescuer using only one hand. Onlookers took a video of the rescue effort, which occurred on a cliff on the Great Orme, a limestone headland on Wales’ northern coast, not far from the town of Llandudno. Royal Society For The Prevention […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!