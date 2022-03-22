VIDEO: Essex Cop Chases Fleeing Suspect And Catches Him By His Underwear

By Lee Bullen An English police officer who chased a shirtless suspect who had punched her and a colleague and eventually caught him by his undies as he tried to scale a gate was featured on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live. Essex Police shared a video of the January 2020 chase and arrest on social media on March 21 with the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!