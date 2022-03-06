Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Drilling For Oil: Atlanta Cops Bust Man Stealing Gas From Cars

By zenger.news | on March 06, 2022

By Lee Bullen Atlanta cops arrested a man for breaking into cars and puncturing fuel tanks to steal the gas inside. The Atlanta Police Department shared images of the arrest on social media on March 3 with the message: “Investigators from the Larceny from Auto Unit, and Zone 6 officers put in extra work trying to identify and track the […]

