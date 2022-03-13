VIDEO: Doggone Big: Miniature Schnauzers Share A Home With A Giant Irish Wolfhound

By Arian Movileanu Before-and-after photos show three puppies in the first picture — and a later shot that shows one dog towering over the others. The dogs are part-owned by psychology student Claudia Carter of Yorkshire, England, She manages the TikTok page Bruhpuppy and appears dwarfed by her pooch. Her page has 59,200 followers and shows the exploits of her […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!