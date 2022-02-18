VIDEO: Dogged By Love: 3 Motherless Lambs Are Raised By Bulldog In Animal Shelter

By Georgina Jadikovskaall Three lambs taken in by an animal shelter after their mother died giving birth have formed an unbreakable bond with a female dog in their new home. The lambs were only a few weeks old when they were found in desperate need of food by animal activists and taken to the Pfotenhilfe animal shelter in Lochen am […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!