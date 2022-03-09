VIDEO: Doctors Without Borders Warns Of Dire Medical Emergency As Russian Attacks Devastate Ukraine

By Joseph Golder A humanitarian coordinator with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières has warned that its resources in Ukraine are almost exhausted. He gave a frightening assessment of the devastation witnessed. Alex Wade said if the situation is not addressed “immediately today, tomorrow, in the coming days,” there is going to be a “serious, serious emergency and a possible disaster.” […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!