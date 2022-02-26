VIDEO: Devastation In Kyiv As Russian Tanks Roll Into Ukrainian Capital

By Joseph Golder Explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the Ukrainian capital Friday morning as Russian tanks and armored vehicles pressed closer to the Kyiv center amid fierce fighting. Ukrainian government officials said Russia had launched rocket attacks in the city with video images showing widespread devastation and numerous residential buildings in ruins. Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said the city […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!