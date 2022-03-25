Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Desperate Robber Shoots Door 30 Times To Escape From Smoke Shop After He Was Locked Inside

By zenger.news | on March 25, 2022

By Lee Bullen An armed robber shot the door of a tobacconist more than 30 times after it was locked by a member of staff, trapping him inside with his accomplice. The incident took place at the Pipes R Us Smoke Shop in Fresno, California, at around 9.20 p.m. on Feb. 25. It was caught on surveillance footage. Police released […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!