VIDEO: Cut Loose: Georgia Police Rescue A Deer In Distress

By Lee Bullen A hapless deer that got its antlers caught in netting has been saved by helpful police in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The Sandy Springs Police Department posted a video of the moment on social media, captured by an officer’s body-worn camera. Two officers rescued a deer by cutting it from an entanglement. The footage begins with the officers […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!